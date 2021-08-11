Versant Capital Management Inc Has $169,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,874. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11.

