Versant Capital Management Inc Has $113,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,575 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $266.98. 75,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

