Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.97 on Wednesday, reaching $2,749.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,598.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

