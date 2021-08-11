Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $16.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 9,532 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

