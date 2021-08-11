Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

NYSE VRTV traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

