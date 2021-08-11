Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.