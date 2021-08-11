Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $190.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.67. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

