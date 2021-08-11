Veriti Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $4,361,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $4,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $26,356,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

