Veriti Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90,409 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

SAN stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

