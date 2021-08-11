Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $1,110,385 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

