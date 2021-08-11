Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Veritex worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,385. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

