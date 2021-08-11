Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.62. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

