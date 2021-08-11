Vasta Platform (VSTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

