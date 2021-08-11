Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 73.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $112,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

