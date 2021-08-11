Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,494. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

