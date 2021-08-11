Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,262. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.