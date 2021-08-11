Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

