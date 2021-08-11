Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 29.15 and last traded at 29.15. 8,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 22,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 28.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

