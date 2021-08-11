VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

GDX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 1,311,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,418. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

