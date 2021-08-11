Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 225,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.