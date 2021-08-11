Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 376,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

