Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amgen by 104.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.