Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $918.45. 8,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,106. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $878.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.