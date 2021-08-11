Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.82. 19,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,110. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $546.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

