Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

