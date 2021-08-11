Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. 144,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

