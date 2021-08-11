Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,613 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.