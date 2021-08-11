Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.74. 29,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

