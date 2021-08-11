Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 219,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.