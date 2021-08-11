Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

