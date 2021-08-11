Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

