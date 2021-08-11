Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $303.92 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.99 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.