Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Usio by 122.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.