USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $233,120. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.