USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.
In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $233,120. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
