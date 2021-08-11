USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
USNA opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.