USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USNA opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

