UroGen Pharma Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of URGN opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

