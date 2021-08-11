Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPST traded up $32.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 615,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,171. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

