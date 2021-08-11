UpHealth (UPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect UpHealth to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

UPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

