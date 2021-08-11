Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Unity Software stock traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 309,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,624. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software makes up about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.