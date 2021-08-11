Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

NYSE UFI opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a P/E ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unifi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

