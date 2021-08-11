Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$20.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.22. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

