Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,778. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

