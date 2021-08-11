Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,074. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

