Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after buying an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 13,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,699. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

