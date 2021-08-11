Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 5,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

