Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

