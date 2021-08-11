Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,026. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
