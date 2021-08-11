Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,026. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

