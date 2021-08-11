UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough Sells 5,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

