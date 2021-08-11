UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

UDHCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. UDG Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

