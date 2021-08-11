Ubex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $535,993.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 18% against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $535,993.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00692326 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.